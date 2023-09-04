A $24.4 million project to improve safety along the Interstate 20/59 corridor is complete, and other projects in the Meridian area are moving forward, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The project involved widening of bridges over state Highway 19/39 and 65th Avenue along with the demolition and removal of bridges over Knight Parker Road. In addition, lighting along the interstate through Meridian was upgraded to LED lighting.
In a news release Thursday, Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons announced the project, which began in January 2022, had been finished and thanked the community for its patience.
“We appreciate Meridian-area drivers being patient and allowing our crews to get this design-build project completed so quickly,” he said. “This project enhances safety and mobility for motorists and commercial traffic on a vital route through central Mississippi.”
The interstate project, however, was just one of several infrastructure projects the Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on in the local area.
Highway 19
A safety improvements project along state Highway 19 North is also ongoing. The project involves mill and overlay, which is the process of removing the top portion of the asphalt and putting fresh asphalt in its place, from half a mile North of North Hills Street to one-fifth of a mile north of state Highway 494.
The project also includes improvements to intersections at state Highway 494 and State Boulevard Extension, as well as cleaning out drainage ditches and culverts, removing trees that are blocking lines of sight, repairing areas of the pavement, putting up new guardrail, resealing the joints between the road and bridges and new signage.
Work on the intersections has been completed, and crews are currently working on paving. The project was awarded to APAC at a cost of $5.4 million and is expected to be complete by winter.
Highway 39
On the other end of town, a $6.2 million project along state Highway 39 also aims to increase safety for local motorists. The project includes reconfiguring intersections, widening lanes and adding directional crossovers in the median.
When completed, the work will stretch from Dale Drive to North Hills Street.
So far, the contractor has removed the grassy medians along the southern portion of Highway 39 and put down a sub grade. Currently, crews are working to bring in crushed stone, which will go on top of the sub grade, as well as pouring curbs and gutters.
The project is being done by Phillips Contracting out of Columbus and is expected to finish sometime this fall.
