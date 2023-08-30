Lauderdale County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in two runoff elections in the Republican Primary.
In a countywide race, Stella McMahan and Kenneth Graham were vying to be the Republican nominee for coroner, and in a county district race, Justin “JJ” Anders and Chris Bullock were going head to head to see who would be moving on to the Nov. 7 general election as the Republican nominee for District 1 Supervisor.
Unofficial results from the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office show Stella McMahan handily defeated Graham in the coroner’s race with 3,346 or 56.26% of the vote. For District 1 Supervisor, voters overwhelmingly chose Anders to be the nominee with 1,509 or 63.19% of the vote.
McMahan will go up against Democrat Rita Jack and Anders will face Democrat Tyrone Johnson in the general election on Nov. 7.
Tuesday’s runoff election saw exceptionally low voter turnout. Of the 41,298 registered voters, 5,947 or 14.42% cast a ballot in the runoff races. In the primary on Aug. 8, 16,293 or 39.6% of registered voters participated.
As candidates and voters now turn toward the general election, residents have until Oct. 9 to register to vote or update their existing registration and still be eligible to vote in November. Mailed voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 10.
For more information about upcoming elections, how to register to vote or where to vote, visit sos.ms.gov/yall-vote or contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
