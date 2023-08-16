Gear up for service at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian during Fall Fix Up slated for September 5-7.
Every September, the museum closes to the public for a three-day Fall Fix Up event. During this time, volunteers and staff work to repair, paint and clean the facility. This process is necessary to keep the museum in prime condition.
After welcoming thousands of visitors over the year to explore the museum’s 10,000 square feet of indoor exhibits and 25,000 square feet of outdoor adventure, the museum experiences normal wear and tear on its exhibits and seeks help from the community to keep the facility clean and operating at its full potential.
MCM-Meridian is requesting the assistance of community and corporate volunteers for remediations and improvements.
Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to help during shifts between Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 7. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. To sign up, contact Whitney Gowdy at 601.512.0283 or whitney@mcm.ms.
Once Fall Fix Up is completed, the museum will return to normal operations on Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.