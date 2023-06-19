Children and families enjoyed an afternoon of fun and learning at the Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian on Saturday as the museum held special activities for the Juneteenth Heritage Festival KidZone. The programs, which were free for all children to attend, included fun crafts, outdoor games and more. Children were also able to learn about cultural dance from local musician and artist N’spire Walker and participate in story time.
MCM-Meridian marks Juneteenth
