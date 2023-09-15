Students from eight area elementary schools excitedly played with robots and learned to write software code during the C Spire C3 Jr. Coding Challenge Thursday at Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian.
“The students have had a great time, and the children’s museum has been an awesome host,” said Chris Whittle, a Talented and Gifted, or TAG, teacher from Newton County Elementary School. She and fellow TAG teacher Gina Hollingsworth brought two teams to the challenge. “This is good event for any teacher in Mississippi who wants to provide an opportunity for their students to learn more about computer science and STEAM careers.”
C3 Jr. is a coding challenge uniquely designed for elementary age students to learn 21st century technology skills. The teams of four fourth-grade students were guided through coding challenges by a C Spire mentor, treated to lunch and celebrated at an afternoon awards ceremony as confetti rained down on them to conclude the event.
During the challenge, teams used critical thinking and problem-solving skills to design an obstacle course and code a robot to complete the course. Awards were given to team members who showed an awesome attitude, team spirit, creative thinking and problem-solving skills during the challenge. The top three teams received trophies and tech-related prizes.
“It teaches them some great problem-solving skills,” said Whittle, who first brought a team to last year’s event. “They work on teamwork and communication, along with coding.”
Hollingsworth’s team took the challenge’s first place trophy back to Newton County Elementary and also won a field trip to MCM-Meridian for the school’s entire fourth grade, as well as an iPad for their classroom. Making up the team were fourth graders Abby Youngblood, Nylee Autman, Amory Wade and Jorwin Gray.
Newton County fourth-grader Caroline Anderson, who was on Whittle’s team, said she liked “everything” about the day from writing the code for the robot to watching it run its course challenge to spending time at the children’s museum.
Finishing in second place at the challenge was a team from Enterprise Elementary School comprised of Wesson Pearson, Kayson Odom, Huntley Cumberland, Nicholas Dow and teacher, Megan Shumate.
The third place finish went to Lamar School’s team made up of Audrey Vondreheide, Zafi Bokari, Charlotte Dues, Luke Cassell and teacher, Stephanie Singley.
Enterprise and Newton County each had a second team competing in the coding challenge, along with teams from Parkview, Poplar Springs and Northeast Lauderdale elementary schools.
“Educating students through STEM activities and developing coding skills at a young age helps open the doors to tech opportunities in the future, and at C Spire, we are all about technology,” said spokesperson LaToya Moore.
C Spire has sponsored the event for the past eight years at the Mississippi Children’s Museum, including the last three years at the Meridian satellite museum.
“This is always a fun event. We have spirited competition from all of our teams here,” Moore said. “I love to see young people learning new things, and I could tell they were very intrigued and, overall, excited once their robot was programmed and they got to watch it run its course.”
Each of the eight teams competing in the challenge were able to take their Wonder Workshop DASH robot and mat back to their school classroom compliments of C Spire.
While students worked with their mentor, teachers met with Mississippi State University trainers to learn how to incorporate computer science into all subject areas. They were also trained on using a interactive, programmable VEX 123 robot to engage students in STEM activities and were gifted the robot to take back to their own classrooms.
The third annual C3 Jr. Coding Challenge kicked off three days of science-focused activities at MCM-Meridian.
During Field Trip Friday, students visiting the museum can meet professionals who work in the STEAM-related fields of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
On Saturday, MCM-Meridian will celebrate its third annual Science Saturday, an event presented by MSU’s National Strategic Planning and Analysis Research Center, or NSPARC, and held in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival going on at MCM in Jackson.
Science Saturday introduces the museum’s young visitors with educational, hands-on activities and interactive exhibits designed to create excitement around STEAM education and careers.
From an exciting tower construction contest to a robotics demonstration to meeting a naval aviator to exploring polymer science, the museum’s young visitors can explore possible STEAM-related careers in Mississippi during Science Saturday. Activities kick off at 10 a.m. at the children’s museum and conclude at 3 p.m.
Exhibitors scheduled to participate include East Mississippi Electric Power Association; BLOOM Sustainable Materials; Mississippi Department of Transportation; MSU’s Imaginarium Express; the MSU Physician Assistant Studies Program; the Advanced Composites Institute and the Northern Gulf Institute, both at MSU; Naval Air Station Meridian; Raider Robotics at Lamar School; and the Center for Cyber Education at Mississippi State.
All activities are included in the museum’s general admission and museum membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.