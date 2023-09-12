From feelings of isolation and hopelessness for the world around them to the stress caused by academic challenges and social pressures, a mental health crisis is growing among college students nationwide.
Reports of anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide were already increasing among young adults before the COVID-19 pandemic and have only continued to climb in the following years.
Today, more than 60% of college students meet the criteria for at least one mental health problem, according to a Healthy Minds survey of 96,000 students from 133 U.S. campuses taken during the 2021-22 academic year and published back in March.
Of the students surveyed, 44% reported symptoms of depression, 37% said they experienced anxiety and 15% said they were considering suicide, which is the highest rate in the 15-year history of the survey.
Like many colleges in the state, Meridian Community College is making students’ mental health a top priority.
"We know now more than ever our students are going through much more than we did when we were in college – especially coming off of COVID," Deanna Smith, dean of student affairs at MCC, said in a recent news release on efforts MCC is taking to address students’ mental health.
"We want to do everything we can to help students be successful, and part of that is taking care of their mental health as well,” she said.
MCC is working to erase any stigma surrounding the issue of mental health and to be more proactive when it comes to making students aware of resources available if they need help. One such resource is an event scheduled for this Thursday in conjunction with National Suicide Awareness Month.
On Thursday, Dr. Lagena Bradley, a national certified counselor, and nurse Felicia Jenkins, both with Alliance Health Center in Meridian, will be the guest speakers at a “Signs of Suicide: Perception vs. Reality” talk at 1 p.m. in the McCain Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall. The event is free and open to students, as well as to community residents.
MCC is hosting the program to bring more awareness to the incidence and impact of suicide. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear purple and teal colors on Thursday to bring even more attention to the subject.
"The Office of Student Support wanted to show that we stand with the rest of the country in facing this mental health issue and helping to be part of the solution," Nedra Bradley, MCC executive director of Parent Services and Student Support, said in announcing the event.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death in the United States among 15 to 24-year-olds following accidents and unintentional injuries and homicides, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
“To combat the growing rates of suicide, we must be knowledgeable about it. This includes knowing the signs to look for and when we should intervene," Bradley said. "We may look at a person every day and not know they are on the verge of suicide.”
Suicide affects everyone, not just a specific demographic, race or ethnicity.
"If we know the signs and have options, perhaps we can save a life," she said.
MCC also wants to make sure students know they are not alone in their personal struggles whether that is stress from tougher academic challenges or feelings of loneliness for those who are living away from home for the first time. The college offers several resources to support students when it comes to their mental health.
Smith said students can take advantage of partnerships MCC has with local agencies. Students can receive up to six free visits with Weems Community Mental Health Center and up to four free visits with Psychology Associates clinic during the calendar year.
"Whether they are nervous about a test or have some serious thing going on, they can reach out any time of the day and talk to a counselor,” Smith said.
By the end of September, MCC will have in place TimelyCare, a 24/7 virtual counseling option for students.
She said students can choose the counselor they want to talk to, and all students can access it whether they are enrolled part-time or full-time.
Students also have the option to call, text or chat 988 to speak with trained crisis counselors with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. From wherever you live in the nation, these counselors can provide support and resources and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Smith said sometimes cash-strapped students just have basic needs that are causing anxiety. The college has a student pantry in Todd Hall stocked with food, clothing, toiletries and, sometimes gas cards, to help students when they are in financial stress.
“We're trying to meet students wherever they are because we know if students don't have their basic needs met, then they are not able to concentrate in class, and they’re not able to be successful," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.