Meridian Community College will hold its summer commencement, along with two program pinnings, on Friday to recognize graduating students’ academic achievements.
Summer commencement will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Temple Theater in downtown Meridian.
MCC graduates and college officials are looking forward to this event.
“These students have pushed through, and we’re honored to give them their moment in the spotlight,” said Deanna Smith, dean of student affairs, who shared her excitement for the students’ achievements, acknowledging their hard work and determination to reach milestones.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the Paramedic Program will host is pinning ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in the Workforce Development Center on Highway 19 North. MCC’s Practical Nursing Program will hold a separate pinning ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Temple Theater to honor the nursing students and celebrate their journey to become nurses.
During the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony, graduating students Ashley Stribling, D’Undra Jackson, and Pheneisha Winford will offer the invocation, welcome and benediction, respectively. Stribling is a medical assisting technology student; Jackson is a medical laboratory technology student, and Winford is a practical nursing student. Another graduating student, Miracle Brock, who is a university transfer student, will perform a solo and lead the audience in singing MCC’s alma mater.
Also during the afternoon commencement, MCC officials will recognize Stribling as the newest member of the Circle of Excellence. The honor recognizes her academic achievement, leadership qualities, community service and dedication.
