As twins, Mardarius and Markel Harris have celebrated many milestones in their life together from their first birthday to graduation from Meridian High School in 2022. On Friday, they once again celebrated together as they both earned their technical certificates in welding and cutting technology from Meridian Community College.
“My dad always wanted me to be in a trade,” Mardarius Harris said of why he chose a career in welding technology. Markel Harris, who is already working as a welder, said he never really thought of another career field to pursue.
They said their mom was really proud to see them walk across the stage on Friday.
The two brothers were among nearly 120 graduates who received their degrees or program certificates during MCC’s summer commencement, which was held Friday afternoon at the Temple Theatre in Downtown Meridian.
Another graduate, Jessica Walley of Richton, said she is excited to finally complete the surgical technology program so she begin working in her career field.
Walley was thankful to be accepted into the MCC program, she said, which sometimes proved challenging with the commute since she has three school-age children and a husband who works construction out of town. But, with lots of help, she was able to complete the program on time.
“I have a really good support system. My mother-in-law, my sister-n-law, everybody is real close in the family,” she said. “A lot of times I didn’t even have to ask, they just volunteered.”
Family and friends, along with MCC staff and administrators, gathered in the Temple Theater’s auditorium to applaud and celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments.
The ceremony was opened by an invocation from Ashley Stribling, a Medical Assisting Technology student from Philadelphia, and a welcome given by D’Undra Jackson, a graduate of the Medical Laboratory Technology program. Miracle Brock, a University Transfer student, sang a solo and led the audience in singing the College’s alma mater. Practical Nursing graduate Pheneisha Winford gave the benediction to conclude the ceremony.
During the ceremony, Jacob Touchstone, a student in MLT Program, was honored posthumously.
In addition to conferring degrees and presenting the class, Stribling was selected for MCC’s Circle of Excellence, an honor which recognizes academic performance and volunteer endeavors.
Earlier on Friday, MCC held pinning ceremonies to honor the 26 graduates of its Practical Nursing program and four graduates of the Emergency Medical Services, Paramedic program: Whitney Blackwell, Lance Thompson, John Hollingsworth and Trenton Evers.
Candidates for MCC’s summer graduation and the certificate or degree they received include Travis Antonio Alexander, Tyland J. Badon, Teyetta Quanyett Brown, Chance Logan Cansler, Mario Chism, Sharaveus Marshayla Harrison, Paul Hauer, Rondarion B. Haynes, Tatyana Ali Jimerson, Michael D. Jones, Pa Darius Sontrez Martin, Treyton Maxwell Mathis, Marco Ahmad Mouton, Shawanda Murray and Jadarrius Simpson, certificate in Commercial Truck Driving; Prenqualia Saniya Kevesha Adams, Mariah K. Baylor, Alayshaiana Bell, Markeisha N. Butler, Ava G. Castle, Ainnslee K. Elkins, LaChandra Janerika Gordon, Olivia Bridges Harwell, Jadazia Niquesha Hillie, Destiny Denise Jenkins, Lindsay S. McKee, Aizia Jurnae Ruffin, and Hailey Lillian Pearl Tucker, certificate in Cosmetology; Katherine Z. Dailey, Breanna L. Dearman, JaBria Dunnigan, Ayden Grace Edwards, Jasmine A. Ibarra, Laila G. McKenzie, Joslyn M. Overstreet, Nahasia S. Sanders, Jennifer Torres, Kyleigh D. Turner, Olivia Nicole Willard, and Abby Rose Woods, certificate in Dental Assisting;
Whitney Nicole Blackwell and William Lance Thompson, both earning certificates and an associate’s degree in Emergency Medical Services, Paramedic; Tommy L. Griffin and Joseph Lynn Perkins, both earning technical certificates, career certificates and an associate’s degree in Fire Protection Technology; Evelyn P. Mata, a technical certificate and associate’s degree in Marketing Management Technology; Nitorious Symone Boler, Ke’Mya K. Cole, Kayden Daray McMillan, Clarrisa Robinson, and Ashley Stribling, associate’s degree in Medical Assisting Technology; Nicole Carney, Kesia Nicole Gray, Haley Alexis Groves, Ally Houston, D’Undra Lotonia Jackson, Hoai T. Pham, associate’s degree in Medical Laboratory Technology; DeJurnee Thomas, associate’s degree in Associate Degree Nursing;
Geneva Ruth Agent, Shanelle Monique Alford, Kataria D. Barber, Amber A. Brunson, Shantavia S. Clark, Ayana J. Davis, Heaven A. Etheridge, Marionna Marie Evans, Mikayla Figueroa, Jordan R. Harris, Zoraida Carolina Herpin, Amber Nichole Humphries, Latrina Jacquisha Jemison, Keela Salica Jones, Gwendolen Jean Moore, Olivia L. Peavy, Brianna T’shay Price, Abby J. Rose, Taja Chantrice Sanders, Myneshia Scott, Alexis Morgan Thornton, Pheneisha Winford, and Allecia Marie Wooten; certificate in Practical Nursing; Ethan Whalen Johnson, a technical certificate, career certificate and associate’s degree in Software Coding Technology; Myra Diana Boler, Tenesha Lasha Pringle, Sara Scales, Chandler Dewey Stovall, Alex Tarpley, and Jessica Nicole Walley, associate’s degree in Surgical Technology; Zalexius L. Barron, Miracle Breanna Brock, Tevin C. Carson, Kyiesha Marie Crosby, Cameron B. Ezell, Ean L. Fisher, Lexton Ford, Char’Brecia Andrea Gordon, Christina Danielle Haynes-Brown, Jessica Ann Holley, Adrian Deshuh Hopkins, Amberly Jill Jones, Kristen Danyelle Knost, Brandon Leon Lewis, Jordan McKee, J’Nyah Simone Moore, Jentzen Clarke Moore, Nicholas Kamren Prince, Madison R. Reeves, Kyleigh D. Turner, and Lakeishia Denise Wallace, associate’s degree in University Transfer; Larry Evins and Luke James Harrison, both a technical certificate and associate’s degree in Welding and Cutting Technology; and Jamarious Maurikous Evans, Mardarius Dayshawn Harris, Markel Harris, Lee Harper Kauerz, Charles Nelson Kimbrough, and Cameron Gullette Neal, technical certificates in Welding and Cutting Technology.
Graduates who are members of the National Technical Honor Society are Jadazia Niquesha Hillie, Jennifer Torres and Ashley Stribling. Members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society were Jadazia Niquesha Hillie, Ayden Grace Edwards, Jennifer Torres, Hoai T. Pham, Cameron B. Ezell, Ean L. Fisher, Jordan McKee, and Jentzen Clarke Moore.
