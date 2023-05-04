Guitar sounds will fill the MCC Foundation Chapel when the MCC Guitar Concert begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.
Admissions is free of charge to the campus and community.
The concert will feature the MCC Guitar Ensemble, Guitar Orchestra, duets and solo performances by students and MCC Guitar Instructor Mitch Brantley. Classics from Bach and Pachelbel to classic British rock will be performed.
In addition, the concert will feature students and Brantley performing classical guitar solos by composers Leo Brouwer, Ferdinando Carulli, Mauro Giuliani, Niccolo Paganini and Fernando Sor.
MCC Guitar Ensemble members include Justin Hopkins, Meadow Smith and Brantley, director. MCC Guitar Orchestra includes Clinton Groves, Tanner Haguewood, Carpenter Hill, Justin Hopkins, Parker Lyons and Rider Sesser.
For more information about the concert, contact Brantley at 601.484.8881.
