Meridian Community College officials have learned from Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett there was no viable evidence of a bomb that led to students, faculty, and staff being evacuated from the campus in connection with a threat that was submitted Thursday, July 28.
The campus will remain closed today and re-open for business on Friday, July 29.
MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner, who is in contact with local emergency management officials, said, "While we believe this threat is not serious, we have to treat it like it is," in connection with the Thursday closing.
Dr. Huebner added multiple colleges in surrounding states received similar threats in the last two days, and numerous colleges in Mississippi received threats today.
In a statement Thursday afternoon, Mississippi State University said it had also received a bomb threat against Cullis Wade Depot, which houses the university’s Barnes & Noble bookstore.
The statement said MSU Police were investigating the threat along with other first responders in the area. Students and staff were advised to stay clear of the area.
In a Maroon Alert sent at 1:19 p.m. the university announced police had finished their search and the campus would resume normal operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.