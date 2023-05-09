Destiny Redmond is on a mission.
“I wanted to come back and finish what I started,” said Redmond, a 32-year-old wife and mother of four from Enterprise.
A full-time student at Meridian Community College, Redmond works full-time for the City of Meridian Water Treatment plant. She was one of 35 Meridian Community College students recently inducted into the college’s National Technical Honor Society, which recognizes outstanding career and technical education students across the nation.
Students enrolled in a career and technical education program, maintain a 3.5-grade point average, and complete 24 or more credit hours can earn membership in the NTHS. In addition, students must exhibit the qualities of honesty, responsibility, dependability, ability to work with others, leadership and good citizenship.
Logging in lots of late-night studying is paying off for Redmond, and she was excited to become a new member of NTHS. Redmond came to MCC after finishing high school and had a three-month-old at home, but it proved to be too much, though she had completed some general education courses. “It just didn’t work out. I had to stop coming,” she said.
Returning to school has been a driving force for her. She and her husband, Richard, are the parents of a 13-year-old, a three-year-old, a two-year-old and an 11-month-old.
“I want to show my children that anything is possible. You can still return and finish even if you wait a long time. I always wanted to have a degree,” she said.
Redmond is on her way; she’ll earn her certificate in Business and Office Technology in May, her associate of applied science, and a career certificate in Medical Office Management Technology in December.
“I’m really excited about that,” she said. “I’m not someone who gives up or quits. I started here, and I wanted to come here and finish what I started.”
Her instructors have high praise for Redmond.
“She’s an excellent student. She doesn’t settle for anything less than her best,” said Flora Sumrall, BOT program coordinator and instructor.
Redmond has earned a spot on the President’s List, making all A’s in her academic work.
