The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Stonewall Friday left one person dead.
In a news release, Bailey Martin, press secretary for the state Department of Public Safety, which is over MBI, said the shooting took place about 3:30 p.m. on River Road. Officers with Enterprise Police Department were trying to serve a person when the incident took place.
“Officers were attempting to serve the subject when an altercation ensued leading to the subject receiving fatal injuries,” Martin said. “The officer did not receive any injuries.”
MBI is gathering evidence and assessing the incident, Martin said. The agency will share its findings with the state Attorney General’s office once the investigation is complete.
