The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a shooting Friday morning at First Baptist Church involved a sheriff’s deputy.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the deputy was off duty at the time of the shooting.
“The Meridian Police Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident in the parking lot,” he said. “Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was contacted, and they are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.”
Attempts to reach MBI spokespersons for comment were not immediately successful.
