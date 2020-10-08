Music fans who weren’t able to attend The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sept. 3 can view the event online.

Inducted were blues singer and guitarist John Lee Hooker; writer/poet Margaret Walker and musicians Bo Diddley, Tammy Wynette and Jerry Lee Lewis. The ceremony, held at the MSU Riley Center, featured live musical performances by the artists’ family members.

Attendance was limited to a small crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of the event will be available on Saturday, Oct. 10 at vimeo.com/464640238.