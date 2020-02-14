Screening of "Native Son" adaptation to be held at The MAX

The Mississippi’s Arts + Entertainment Experience will screen an HBO adaptation of "Native Son," a novel by Misssissippi writer Richard Wright.
The screening coincides with the 80th anniversary of the book's publication.
The first 70 guests will receive a free copy of Wright's novel, "Black Boy" and Julia and Malcolm Wright, the novelist's daughter and grandson, have recorded messages to be shown before the film, according to a news release.
Copies of "Native Son" will be available for purchase in The MAX store.
"NATIVE SON tells the story of Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young African-American living in Chicago who is hired as a chauffeur for affluent businessman Will Dalton (Bill Camp, Emmy-nominee for HBO’s “The Night Of”). As Thomas enters this seductive new world of money and power — including a precarious relationship with Dalton’s daughter, Mary (Margaret Qualley, HBO’s “The Leftovers”) — he faces unforeseen choices and perilous circumstances that will alter the course of his life forever," the release said.
The screening will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at The MAX.
