MAT invites all to learn more about historic preservation

Meridian residents are invited to come mingle over beer, wine and appetizers while learning more about efforts to preserve their city’s history as the Meridian Architectural Trust holds its Beer, Wine & Visionaries event on Thursday at the Meridian Museum of Art from 5-7 p.m.
The Beer, Wine & Visionaries event will include information about Meridian Architectural Trust membership plans, the Historic Meridian Photography Contest, upcoming preservation efforts and more.
In a press release announcing the event, local architect Mark Davis, who is deeply involved with Meridian Architectural Trust, said memberships are open to the public and come with benefits ranging from free event admission to local artisan keepsakes. Details of membership plans are available online at meridianarchitecturaltrust.org.
“We will also be announcing the return of our Historic Meridian Photography Contest,” Davis said. “The contest is open to all ages with cash prizes for first, second and third places. Artists are encouraged to submit photos of any historic structure inside the city limits of Meridian taken in the year 2023.”
All of the photos submitted for the contest will be displayed on 5th Street during the Full Moon on Fifth event in October. Artists are encouraged to sell their work at the gallery with a small commission collected by the Trust.
The fee to enter the contest is $20 per photo.
In the past year, MAT has held numerous Lunch and Learn events with guest speakers covering an array of topics related to historic preservation. The organization also has worked to salvage some historic signs that were slated to be thrown away.
Looking forward, Meridian Architectural Trust is making plans to purchase its first historic property to restore as part of a revolving fund plan. The plan will provide the tools needed to purchase, stabilize and sell historic properties and put the proceeds toward the sale of the next historic property.
The Meridian Architectural Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and is looking for people interested in donating a home located in a historic neighborhood in Meridian or monetary donations to help start the process.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend Thursday’s event to learn more about MAT and the historic preservation efforts ongoing in the community.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.meridianarchitecturaltrust.org/event-details/beer-wine-visionaries.
