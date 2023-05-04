Marion readies for summer bridge project

The Town of Marion is bracing itself for a summer bridge project that is expected to cause substantial disruption to the town’s residents and businesses.
After the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted to advertise the project in its Monday meeting, Marion Mayor Larry Gill said the bridge replacement project along Dale Drive is expected to be advertised for bids Thursday.
The advertising process usually takes about a month after which the county will review the bids to make sure contractors understand the scope of the project and have the ability to do the work. A final recommendation to accept the lowest and best bid will then be presented to the Board of Supervisors at an upcoming meeting.
While the project moves through the bidding process, Gill said Marion still has several items to check off its list before work can begin.
Prior to closing Dale Drive, which is the main thoroughfare through town, Gill said a project replacing a bridge with three culverts on Marion Drive will need to be finalized with grading and paving. The Marion Drive bridge site will also be widened to accommodate larger vehicles, and guard rails will be put up for safety, he said.
Alderman Lou Ann Baylor said she would like to see some signs put up warning people to slow down on Marion Drive. Even though it’s not paved, motorists already go too fast through that area, she said, and the problem will just get worse once Dale Drive is closed.
“Even with the gravel, they go through there too fast,” she said.
Town Engineer Shawn Miles said the Board of Aldermen might also consider installing a light by the bridge to help increase visibility. There is already a light near the bridge, but another light could be added.
“It’s something to think about, maybe,” he said.
Once the contractor is on site, Gill said Dale Drive is expected to be shut down for 3-4 months as crews work to replace the old bridge just south of the Hamasa Temple Shrine.
In the coming weeks, Gill said he planned to meet with local businesses about detour routes so they could begin advising their customers how to continue accessing their businesses during the road closure. He said the town also plans to hold a press conference in the near future to update all Marion residents about where the project stands.
The Dale Drive project was selected for funding under the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair program last fall at a cost of $1.1 million. Work on the project is expected to begin this summer with the project completed by the end of the year.
In another project, Miles said the town is still waiting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to sign off on a final environmental assessment prior to clearing land for a new freshwater treatment facility. The Town of Marion was awarded $3.4 million by the Corps in September 2022 to help cover the costs.
Once the environmental assessment has been completed, Miles said it would be a fairly simple process to clear the lot, which sits on Old Country Club Road near Pleasant Acres subdivision, and begin building the new facility.
The new freshwater treatment plant is expected to provide the town with both increased capacity to meet the needs of a growing population as well as redundancy should the town’s current water treatment facility fail.
