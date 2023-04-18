Marion ponders permanent bypass for Dale Drive project

As residents of Marion prepare for a bridge replacement project along Dale Drive this summer, the Marion Board of Aldermen is weighing the benefit of a permanent bypass to give traffic another route through town.
In a meeting Tuesday, Mayor Larry Gill said the proposed bypass will tie into Decatur Street near Tate's Fireworks and go north behind Family Dollar and Eastgate Tire and Services Center. The road will then meet up with Dale Drive north of the soon-to-be-closed bridge.
The Dale Drive bridge project is expected to be a large logistical challenge as the bridge is one of the busiest in Lauderdale County. More than 12,000 vehicles pass over the bridge each day.
Tuesday’s discussion was not the first time the idea of a bypass has been floated. Lauderdale County officials have previously discussed the pros and cons of putting in a temporary bypass but ultimately dismissed the idea due to the amount of time and money that would be needed to install a temporary road.
County supervisors, however, have said they would install a bypass if funding from the state or other sources could be found to foot the bill. Off-the-cuff numbers for the project have ranged from $300,000 to as much as $700,000.
Gill said he agreed with the county’s assessment that spending at least $300,000 on a road that will only exist for a year is not a good use of taxpayer funds. His discussions are not for a temporary bypass but for a permanent road, he said.
A bypass through that area of town will both provide an alternate route for residents not comfortable with the roundabout planned for the intersection of Dale Drive and Lindley Road and open up multiple undeveloped parcels of land for future growth.
Alderman Stacy Blalock said the bypass would be a great help to the landowners who would need to build an access road to develop their properties anyway.
“If they were going to develop it, they were going to have to do something like this anyway,” she said.
The Dale Drive project, which is being paid for by the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair fund, is set to begin this summer. With construction just around the corner, Gill said the town would need to move quickly if it decided to go forward with building the bypass.
