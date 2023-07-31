More than 500 students from east Mississippi and west Alabama will start the new school year off on the right foot after Marion Police Department on Saturday held its annual back-to-school School Supply Giveaway.
Families and children queued up in front of Marion Fire Department, with the line stretching the length of town hall, as people waited for their turn to get backpacks, folders, papers, pens and all of the other materials needed for a good start to the school year.
Police Chief Randall Davis told aldermen the goal of the event was to make sure every child has the tools to succeed. This year’s giveaway had a special emphasis as costs of school supplies have risen due to inflation.
In total, 532 students from 32 different schools attended Saturday’s event.
