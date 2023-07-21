Marion police gear up for school supply giveaway

Notebooks, pencils and backpacks are stacked throughout Marion Police Department as officers gear up for the department’s annual school supply giveaway.
The annual event draws hundreds of parents and children as Marion Police Department looks to help schoolchildren get a good start to the new academic year. Police Chief Randall Davis said this year’s event will be held July 29 at Marion Town Hall with the doors open at 8 a.m.
Davis said everyone is invited to attend and no child will be turned away.
“It isn’t just Marion,” he said. “Meridian, Alabama, wherever they come from, we’re going to take care of them.”
This year, Davis said he also plans to offer haircuts for the boys and fingernail services for the girls through partnerships with area barbers and nail technicians. Additionally, he said, refreshments and other snacks will be available to make sure no one leaves hungry.
“It’s going to be a big day,” he said.
For those looking to get involved, Davis said MPD is continuing to accept school supplies and monetary donations. Donations can be dropped off at Marion Town Hall, which is located at 6021 Dale Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.