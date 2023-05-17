The Town of Marion is taking a look at potential detour routes and safety issues that may arise ahead of a planned bridge closure on Dale Drive.
Dale Drive is one of the busiest bridges in Lauderdale County with an estimated 12,000 vehicles crossing the span every day. A scheduled bridge replacement project on the road is currently out for bid and is expected to begin later this summer.
Once work begins, Dale Drive is expected to be closed for several months.
In a meeting Tuesday, Marion Aldermen discussed projects that need to be done on other town roads prior to traffic being rerouted.
Alderman Stacy Blalock said she would like to see several potholes on Fairground Road, which are currently marked with cones, fixed before traffic increases.
“We just need to try to get that road fixed before June because people are going to be using it a lot more,” she said.
Blalock said she would also like to see a centerline or some demarcation of lanes added to Marion Drive, which is expected to absorb a large portion of the local traffic during the bridge project. Marion Drive gets fairly narrow in some places, she said, and adding some way for drivers to know what lane they’re in is needed for safety.
Alderman Tammy Young said she would like to see the majority of Dale Drive traffic pushed to the Highway 45 bypass and not rerouted down Marion Drive or another residential street. While local traffic will use those routes, commercial trucks and travelers should be directed to the highway, she said.
“Is there anyway we could push the 45 bypass rather than Marion Drive,” she said, “And not even through Marion Drive out there as an option?”
Young said Marion Drive is already a busy road, and she has concerns about its ability to absorb all of the additional traffic from Dale Drive.
Both Blalock and Alderman Norman Coleman agreed the bypass will be the best route for the majority of travelers. That way, Marion residents and those familiar with the area will still be able to find their way via alternate routes, and the town won’t have to deal with the additional safety concerns and wear and tear on its infrastructure.
The Dale Drive bridge project is being funded through the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair fund at a cost of $1.1 million. Lauderdale County supervisors are set to open bids for the project on June 2.
