Marion garbage pick-up delayed

Wednesday’s garbage pick-up for the Town of Marion has been delayed due to problems with garbage collection vehicles, according to Mayor Larry Gill.

In a statement posted to social media, Gill said he had been in contact with Waste Pro, which has a contract with the town to provide garbage pick-up service, and was advised the regularly scheduled service would be postponed until Thursday.

“Waste Pro had issues with a few trucks this morning but will pick up trash tomorrow,” he said.

Garbage pick-up is expected to resume its normal schedule next week.

