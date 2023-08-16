Marion aldermen discuss ongoing projects

The Marion Board of Aldermen met briefly on Tuesday to pay the semi-monthly claims docket and get updates on ongoing projects around town.
Mayor Larry Gill said contractors are still waiting to receive parts prior to starting a $1.3 million bridge replacement project along Dale Drive.
As one of the busiest bridges in Lauderdale County, with an estimated 12,000 cars crossing each day, officials from both Marion and the county have stressed the importance of minimizing the amount of time the bridge will be closed. The new bridge will utilize several pre-cast parts, and the contractor is waiting until those parts arrive before closing and demolishing the current structure.
In a July 28 press conference, Gill said a rough estimate had the project starting in mid September. On Tuesday, however, he said that timeline is dependent on when the parts arrive.
“They’re calling every week to see where the parts are,” he said.
The project is being funded with $1.1 million in state funds through the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair program and approximately $200,000 of local funding from Lauderdale County.
In a separate issue, Alderman Norman Coleman asked what was being done to address a property near the corner of Lizelia and Old Country Club roads. The property, he said, has been allowed to fall into disrepair and is becoming an eyesore.
“It looks real bad,” he said.
Gill said the town is currently working to identify who owns the property so they can be contacted about the need to address its condition.
In other business, Gill said the town administration was working to develop a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. He said he is aiming to present the budget to aldermen at the next budget work session, which is set for Monday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Once a budget is agreed upon, a public hearing will be set for residents to offer their feedback on the proposed spending. After the hearing, aldermen will have an opportunity to make any final changes before approving the final 2024 budget.
Municipalities have until Sept. 30 to pass a budget for the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
