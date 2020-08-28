Man wanted in Killeen, Texas triple murder captured in Newton

A man wanted in connection with a triple murder in Killeen, Texas was found in Newton County Friday morning, authorities said.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, was captured at 6 a.m. by members of The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 1600 block of Pecan Road in Newton, according to a news release.
Morrow is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility awaiting extradition back to Texas, said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
Morrow is suspected of killing three people on March 14 at an apartment complex in Killeen, Texas. The victims were identified as Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23.
The arrest comes after Killeen police and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force discovered that Morrow was in Newton, officials said.
“The department wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy. I wish to thank our officers and detectives for their dedicated service in reaching a conclusion in this investigation,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a media release.
