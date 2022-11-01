The Meridian Police Department is seeking a man in connection with a fatal Tuesday shooting.
Adam James is being sought in relation to the shooting at Mr. Carwash, according to MPD Lt. Heather Luebbers.
The victim succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, Luebbers. said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Residents with any information on James are urged to call the MPD at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers 855-485-8477.
