Man shot to death in Meridian Friday night

A man was killed late Friday night in Meridian.
Ontario Drake, 28, of Meridian was found shot to death around 10:47 p.m. on the 2000 block of 30th Avenue, according to Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose.
The shooting was the result an ongoing dispute between Drake and another individual, he said. Authorities have a person of interest in the case, but no formal charges have been filed, he said.
The case is being investigated, Dubose said.
