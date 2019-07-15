Man shot to death in Meridian Friday night

A man was killed late Friday night in Meridian.

Ontario Drake, 28, of Meridian was found shot to death around 10:47 p.m. on the 2000 block of 30th Avenue, according to Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose.

The shooting was the result an ongoing dispute between Drake and another individual, he said. Authorities have a person of interest in the case, but no formal charges have been filed, he said. 

The case is being investigated, Dubose said.

