Meridian police are investigating the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in the city.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Ash Avenue at 9:22 a.m.

At 9:22 PM on August 28, 2019, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Ash Avenue and found one individual was struck by gunfire, according to a Meridian police report.

A man died from the wound, Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said.

Other details were not immediately available Thursday morning.

