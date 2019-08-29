Meridian police are investigating the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in the city.
At 9:22 PM on August 28, 2019, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Ash Avenue and found one individual was struck by gunfire, according to a Meridian police report.
A man died from the wound, Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said.
Other details were not immediately available Thursday morning.
Please check back for updates.
