A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm around 6:45 p.m. Thursday while walking in the area of 8th Avenue and 16th Street near Highway Village Apartments in Meridian.
The man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, Meridian police said. His injury was not life threatening.
The victim told police he did not see the person who shot him, nor know the reason he was shot, police said.
There were no witnesses and the unknown driver who took the man to the hospital left before police could question the driver, police said.
