The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man in his 40s, Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
Sollie identified him as Jesse Rose.
The shooting happened around 8:30 Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Highway 19 South, authorities said.
Sollie said there had been a dispute between a landlord and resident.
He said one person was taken in for questioning and no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Evidence will be sent to the state crime lab, processed and presented to the next available grand jury, Sollie said.
