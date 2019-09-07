Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday night that left one man dead.
The incident took place at the Shell gas station located close to the Hampton Inn on Hwy. 39 bypass at Hwy. 11/80, Meridian Police Captain John Griffith said.
Around 11 p.m. the victim was standing outside of a vehicle getting gas when he was hit by a bullet that was shot by someone inside of a dark colored vehicle driving past the gas station, Griffith said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Griffith said.
Investigators are trying to determine if there was a potential motive for the shooting, or if anyone was targeted in the drive-by shooting, Griffith said.
Police ask anyone with information to call Meridian police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.
