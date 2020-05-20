Man drowns in Clarke County pond

The body of a man reported missing in Clarke County was found in a pond Wednesday morning, authorities said.
David Hightower, 56, was found between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. after his family reported him missing on Tuesday, said Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said.
White said Hightower was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after he didn't return home from a fishing trip on County Road 611.
Hightower's boat was capsized when he was found, White said.
