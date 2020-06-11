police car

A 19-year-old man who crashed a car into a Meridian business following a shooting Tuesday night has died, Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said. 

Coleman said the driver, who has not been identified, fired upon a group of people near the corner of 5th Street and 49th Avenue just before midnight.

Someone returned fire and the driver put the car in reverse and crashed into a wall, according to Coleman. 

Charges are pending for some of the people involved, the interim chief said. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags