Four-year-old Mary “Evie” Warden will soon have a chance to meet Belle, Elsa, Anna and Ariel as Make-A-Wish and Mitchell Distributing have teamed up to make her wish of meeting her favorite Disney princesses come true.
Evie is the daughter of Randy and Anna Warden of Meridian. In December 2022, she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, or ALL.
In December, Evie will travel to Walt Disney World with her family as the result of Make-A-Wish Mississippi granting her wish. There, she will stay at Give Kids the World Village, a specially designed storybook resort at Disney for children with critical illnesses.
She will get the chance to meet all of her favorite princesses, especially Belle, as well as many other beloved Disney characters.
“We are just so grateful,” said her mother, Anna Warden. “It is more than we could have dreamed of. We are forever grateful that we get this opportunity to take her.”
“She loves princesses. Else, Anna, Belle, Ariel are her favorites,” her mom added. “She is so excited to get the chance to meet them.”
On Monday, Evie and her family visited Mitchell Distributing where her wish was revealed. She was treated to a Disney princess cake and cookies and to several gifts for her to use on her trip.
Mitchell Distributing’s annual contribution to Make-A-Wish is funding her wish to go to Disney World.
Make-A-Wish Mississippi’s mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since the chapter’s founding in 1984, more than 2,500 wishes have been granted for Mississippi children.
