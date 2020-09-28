Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.