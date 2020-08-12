A man wanted in connection with a shooting and kidnapping in Shreveport, Louisiana was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in Meridian Wednesday afternoon.
Taniel Cole, 41 of Farmville, Louisiana, was taken into custody on Interstate 20 a few miles east of Meridian, said Deputy Comm. Carlos Cosby with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Cosby said Cole led authorities on a chase before losing control of his vehicle and crashing. Officers with the Meridian Police Department assisted in the capture of Cole, Cosby said.
Cole is being held in Lauderdale County before he is extradited back to Louisiana.
Cole is wanted in connection with a shooting and kidnapping at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Cosby said.
Shreveport police said SWAT and hostage negotiation officers made their way to hospital and reported a man had been shot in the leg. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening.
A search was initiated after Cole was identified as the possible shooter.
Police have not said whether the shooting victim is an employee at the hospital or a patient.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
