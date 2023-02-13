Zuzu Acrobats set to perform at MCC Thursday

The Zuzu Acrobats will bring their high-energy show to Meridian Community College’s McCain Theater Thursday night as part of the campus Arts and Letters Series.
The acrobatic troupe, which bases its performances on 2,000 years of history, is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children.
“We're excited to bring this troupe to our stage. It promises to be a family-friendly show that all can enjoy," said Susie Johnson, MCC Arts and Letters Series director.
Hailing from Tanzania, the ZuZu African Acrobats celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa with their gravity-defying stunts, according to a MCC press release. This interactive show includes traditional acts such as human pyramids, dish spinning, drumming, stick balance, contortion, chair balance, unicycling, juggling, hand-to-hand balance, pole acts, hoop diving and more, along with a healthy dose of comedy, performed to the sounds of African beats.
Each acrobat has graduated from the Baba Watoto School for Performing Arts, which is internationally renowned for producing the highest quality performers, the release states.
The Zuzu Acrobats have performed in more than 25 countries, including Australia, China, Korea, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. The group made its first appearance in America in 1999.
Tickets for the performance can be purchased at MCC’s Eagle’s Nest Bookstore in Ivy Hall or online by going to meridiancc.booktix.com.
