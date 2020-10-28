Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to east Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.
Joanne Culin, an NWS meteorologist, said the area could see 40 to 60 mph winds, downed trees, downed power lines and 2-4 inches of rain.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management director Odie Barrett said the county would activate its emergency operations center ahead of the storm.
Barrett urged residents to stay inside and to check local weather updates.
“We want people to be prepared," he said.
A flash flood watch was also issued for the counties of Lauderdale, Clarke, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Two to four inches of rainfall is expected with isolated amounts up to six inches possible.
Culin said a cold front is expected to move in with temperatures in the mid 60s on Thursday and lower 60s on Friday. A high of 70 is expected for Halloween, she said.
