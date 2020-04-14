Zach Robinson named Union High School principal

A Union High School graduate is returning to his alma mater to serve as its principal next school year.
The Union Public School District Board of Trustees on Monday named Zach Robinson to the post following a recommendation from Superintendent Tyler Hansford.
Robinson is a 2003 graduate of Union High School and attended East Central Community College before transferring to Mississippi State University. He earned a degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2015.
Robinson has been at Union High School for three years, serving as a teacher and a coach. Before coming Union, he taught in Scott County.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be the next principal at Union High School," Robinson said in a news release. "I am excited to work alongside the amazing staff at UHS and the community that supports the school in so many ways. The opportunity is a blessing to my family and me. Union is very special, and we are vested in this school district and community."
Robinson's appointment comes after a two month search led by Hansford, high school counselor Deanna Rush and the school's leadership team. Hansford said he recommended Robinson for the job because of his leadership abilities.
"He understands students and has a way of motivating them to be their best and achieve their best," Hansford said in the release.
"He’s a strong Christian leader who will lead our staff and students with integrity, fairness, and consistency, and I’m very excited to kick off the 2020-2021 school year with him," Rush said in a statement.
"His work ethic and initiative are second to none, and he has always instilled discipline and love through his daily interactions with students and players, both in the classroom and on the field," said retiring UHS football coach and athletic director Brad Breland, who has known Robinson for 19 years. "I feel that he will do an excellent job as UHS Principal because of his loyalty and love for Union High School and most importantly, his love."
Robinson lives in Union with his wife, Sandy Keene Robinson, and their three children, Sawyer, Catcher, and Preslee. He will succeed Lee Killen as the school's principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.