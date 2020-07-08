featured
Thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 2:28 pm
Graveside services for James Michael Brand will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Chunky Cemetery in Chunky, Miss. James F. Webb Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with these arrangements. James Michael Brand, 52, of Meridian, Miss. died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Anderson Re…
Arrangements are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Willie Smith, 79, of Meridian, who died Monday, July 6, 2020, at The Specialty Hospital of Meridian.
Arrangements are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Willie Lang, 84, of Meridian, who died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.
