Young musicians learn the 'Sound of Success' at The Max

Eleven local high school students started their summer with a weeklong immersion in the music industry through the “Sound of Success” program at The MAX.
According to a news release, participants learned about the music industry from such professionals as Marty Gamblin, a longtime artist manager, promoter, and booking agent, and Meridian’s Todd Tilghman, winner in 2020 of the national TV singing competition The Voice.
The students received great information as the guest speakers shared candid insights into the music industry and outlined many different pathways students could follow to achieve their dreams.
Students also had the opportunity to write and perform their original songs during a concert in the museum’s courtyard last month.
Throughout the sessions, they shared interests and ideas with their peers and supported each other’s aspirations.
Participants included Abbigail Baysinger, Neshoba Central High School, Laura Bell, Southeast High School, Tristin Odom, Enterprise High School, Posey Palmer, Neshoba Central High School, Lakynn Pickett, Neshoba Central High School, Lach Thornton, Lamar High School, Alyssa Thrash, Clarkdale High School, Dillon Turner, Quitman High School, George Walker, Meridian High School and Allie Wyman, Clarkdale High School.
