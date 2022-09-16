Young minds tackle coding challenge at children's museum

Local 4th graders got some hands-on experience with robotics during the Mississippi Children's Museum of Meridian STEAM-based event Thursday morning.
In conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival, MCM kicked off its three-day event with the C Spire C3 Jr. Coding Challenge.
Nineteen teams from across the state were guided through the coding challenges by a C Spire Mentor who provided an in-depth look at how robotics works.
“We believe that the earlier you get kids involved in science, technology, engineering, and math, they’re more likely to see it as a career option,” said Ben Moncrief, the Vice President of C Spire.
“We do STEAM every second of the day, but whether they decide to go be an engineer or if they decide to be an author, STEAM is just part of everybody's life, and we think that it’s critically important to introduce it at an early age but also make it fun to learn.”
Wade Meena, the senior manager of recruiting and engagement for C Spire, saw the coding challenge as an opportunity to give back to the community by being a native of Jackson.
“I think it’s important to get kids involved with STEAM as soon as possible,” Meena said. “We've got to build our workforce now with people who can grow the economy moving into the digital age.”
“We want the communities in Mississippi to be prepared for the digital revolution that's already among us today. I want students to understand that if they come out of college with a degree in software development, they can get a job wherever they want,” Meena added.
C Spire’s support of STEAM education is part of its goal to help move the region forward through improvements in broadband access, workforce development and innovation.
The coding challenge introduces children to the wide variety of STEAM concepts, said Moncrief. He hopes it will encourage students to learn more as well as discover fulfilling career opportunities in Mississippi, especially in the area of computer coding, offering a multitude of opportunities now and in the future.
Due to the pandemic, 2022 is the first time C Spire and the Mississippi Children’s Museum have offered a new coding challenge.
The coding challenge also supports the rollout of the computer science education bill that requires computer science to be taught in all Mississippi public and charter schools by 2025. Teacher training for Mississippi teachers has been partially funded by a $1 million grant from the C Spire Foundation.
The events for MCM continued with a field trip Friday, and Saturday is open to all children and families to explore STEAM concepts and participate in educational, hands-on activities and interactive exhibits.
