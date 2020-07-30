Young artists find inspiration during recording camp at The Max in Meridian

A decade from now, Kolby Wheaton sees himself producing and writing songs for big-name artists such as Rod Wave, Quando Rondo, NBA YoungBoy and Polo G.
“I want to be up there," said the 14-year old from Newton, who goes by the stage name Mi9hty the Kidd.
“I love music," Wheaton said. "When I was younger, I would like to make music with my sister. It just inspires me.”
Wheaton joined several other teenagers this week for an audio engineering camp in the Governor's Recording Studio at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian.
Participants learned basic audio engineering skills, including the fundamentals of recording, tracking, how to use software and hardware, signal routing and other aspects.
They also learned how to read sound waves, the proper use of microphones, and how to record their own music at home, according to Johnathan Parkison, the studio's sound engineer.
During the camp, Wheaton learned how to create beats and how to work the mixing board.
Wheaton said he's been interested in music since he was six, and has realized its power as he's gotten older.
“When I get mad, I just go and write a song,” he said. “I like how you can make it rhyme and how the flow goes. I like the way I sound.”
Parkison hopes the young artists take what they learned during the camp to further their musical aspirations.
"This is the perfect time to get them interested and getting them starting to learn how to do some of this themselves," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.