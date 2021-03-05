Katie Myles is excited to be in one last play before she graduates from high school this spring.
“It’s such a relief, because everyone was scared we wouldn't get to do anything," said the West Lauderdale senior. "But then we worked it out."
Myles is one of many Lauderdale County students participating in the district’s and Meridian Community College annual spring play. This year's production is Disney’s "Descendants", which is based on the Disney Channel Descendants film series.
The musical focuses on the children of Disney villains, including Jafar from "Aladdin," Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty", the Evil Queen from "Snow White" and Cruella de Ville from "101 Dalmatians."
Susie Johnson, MCC's Arts and Letters series director, said there was a possibility the play would be cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the young actors persevered.
“We weren't sure if it was going to happen his year," Johnson said. "But the young people – especially the seniors – were committed to making sure these young people had this opportunity."
Myles said the musical is more contemporary compared to classic plays the actors have presented in the past.
“I've done a play like this before, but it's kind of neat because you get to see people exaggerate their own personalities and have more fun with dancing,” she said.
Maggie Freeman, who plays Maleficent, has been involved with the district's productions since the sixth grade. She plans to continue acting in college.
“I definitely will consider theatre because it's my passion in life,” said the Clarkdale senior, who has enjoyed making friends from all over the county.
“The reason I keep coming back is because of the people,” she said.
More information
A matinee for the show is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, and Monday and Tuesday shows are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door and social distancing will be practiced.
