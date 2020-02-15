Malcolm Scott sat on the steps of his mother's Meridian home, where shingles are cracked or missing and a gaping hole in the porch makes it dangerous to reach the front door.

Wiping away tears, he thought about everything his mother had been through.

There were the mornings she got up at 4 a.m. to go to work.

There was the stroke that left her son disabled.

A car crash broke her leg, forcing her to depend on a walker.

She lost her husband, then her sister.

In April 2018, came the tornado that badly damaged her house on 21st Street.

No one was more deserving of a fresh start in a new place, her son said.

“My mama’s always been there for me...You can go around Meridian and ask about Mavis Scott and they’re going to tell you, Ms. Scott, she’ll give you when she ain’t got it. She’ll be there when nobody else will.”

Mavis Scott spent 26 years in the Meridian Public School District working as a cafeteria manager, retiring because of her injury from the car crash.

“All the children at Northwest (Middle School), they considered her their mama. My mama worked so hard at that school,” her son said.

The tornado, with winds that reached 115 mph, knocked off the top of her porch and wrecked her roof, causing recurring leaks.

She's had difficulty getting around the house and using the bathtub.

“I know when the tornado hit my house, I could have been hurt because I wasn’t paying attention,” Mavis Scott said. “I just thank God.”

This week, a team of volunteers from a suburb of Chicago began building what will be Scott's new home, about four blocks from where she and her son live.

“I’m trying to keep from crying ... because oh, Lord, it’s a blessing,” she said.

Scott's house was one of dozens in Lauderdale County that were damaged or destroyed in the tornado.

In the aftermath, the Partners in Recovery committee formed to address disasters and handle grant funds from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Just a few homes are still in need of repair, according to Kim Waters, who has worked on the committee.

“It makes me excited for our community to see that our community’s come together to do this and that other organizations believe in our community and have come here to help,” Waters said.

Partners in Recovery teamed up with the United Methodist Committee on Relief to secure a $100 lot from the city for the Scott family's new home. Volunteers from Orland Park Christian Reformed Church in Illinois have been working on the project through a disaster relief organization, World Renew.

Curt Marcus and eight others endured torrential downpours and ankle-deep mud to put up walls, trusses, a roof, shingles, doors and windows in just four days.

“We’ve been blessed and it’s our opportunity to be a blessing to other people that have a need and obviously are in some unfortunate circumstances,” Marcus said.

How You Can Help To help with recovery, send a donation to: The Community Foundation of East Mississippi - Disaster Relief for Lauderdale County Fund P.O. Box 865, Meridian, MS 39302 You may also donate at www.cfem.org or call 601-696-3035.

Alternating volunteer teams will travel to Meridian to finish the job over the next few weeks, and while organizers have acquired funding for building materials, they still need help paying for skilled labor by electricians and plumbers, Waters said.

She said some in the community may not realize that storm recovery is still ongoing.

“I hope that they’ll become aware about it and be able to help us out,” Waters said.

Scott said she was looking forward to being able to move freely around her first new home – with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a walk-in shower.

“I couldn't believe they were working up there in the rain,” she said. “They don't have to do this, but they do.”

Once the house is ready, Scott and her son Malcolm will move there together.

“I’m not worried about me. As long as she’s happy, I’m thrilled,” he said. “As long as she can finally have somewhere she can say, 'Well, I finally got me a home, a real home.'”