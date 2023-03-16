Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 was brought to a halt Wednesday afternoon as emergency responders worked to clear a vehicle wreck.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said a log truck had collided with an 18-wheeler carrying butane just east of 65th Avenue. A white SUV was also damaged in the wreck, he said, but it was not immediately clear how.
“Right now, we don’t have any kind of a cause,” he said.
No one was injured in the incident, Barrett said, and wreckers were brought in to clear the disabled vehicles and reopen at least one lane for westbound traffic.
“Just as quick as we can, we’ll get it all flowing,” he said.
