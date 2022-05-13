Wreck halts traffic on I-20 west in Meridian

Emergency crews worked to clear the westbound lanes of I-20 Friday after a multi-vehicle wreck near the 22nd Avenue exit blocked traffic.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said the wreck involved three personal vehicles and a log truck. All four vehicles were heading east, he said.
The log truck, he said, went over the rails in the middle of the interstate, struck the interstate sign and flipped over blocking all westbound lanes.
Some minor injuries were reported, Barrett said, but no one was seriously hurt.
Barrett said that by Friday afternoon, one eastbound lane on I-20 was clear for traffic but no westbound vehicles could get through.
