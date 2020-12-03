Wreaths Across America limited to family members only

Mississippi Veterans Affairs has announced changes to the annual Wreaths Across America event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. with private ceremonies for families with loved ones buried at the State Veterans Memorial Cemeteries in both Newton and Kilmichael.
"We must do our part to ensure that we keep as many Veteran families as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately, that means cutting back on the number of attendees at this year's events," Mississippi VA Executive Stacey Pickering said in a media release. "However, we feel that it is important to honor our resting heroes and allow their families to spend quality time at these hallowed grounds."
