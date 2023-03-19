Workshops to prepare small businesses to seek government contracts

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 21 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and northern, central to southern Mississippi * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 8 PM Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&