Workshops to prepare small businesses to seek government contracts

Three workshops in Meridian this spring are intended to help small businesses prepare and navigate the world of government contracts.
Beginning March 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Station, the Mississippi Development Authority’s APEX Accelerator with help explain the ins and outs of government procurement contracts and opportunities for small businesses to flourish.
Mississippi’s APEX Accelerator is one of more than 95 such programs throughout the nation aiming to connect small businesses with government contracts as part of the Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs.
The accelerators are tasked with expanding the defense industry, strengthening the supply chain, promoting diversity, maintaining cyber security and more.
Natalie Purvis, with Mississippi’s APEX Accelerator Program, told the Meridian City Council Tuesday the workshops will look closely at potential contracts and opportunities at Naval Air Station Meridian. Having the Navy installation nearby creates a number of opportunities for local small businesses to thrive, she said.
“It’s kind of mind-blowing we’ve got this in our backyard, and people don’t know,” she said.
The first workshop will focus on subcontracting opportunities at NAS Meridian, and future workshops will build on that foundation.
On April 25, the second workshop will focus on contracting opportunities at the Navy base. The final workshop, set for June 6, will help businesses prepare proposals and set themselves up for opportunities when they come available.
Purvis said the purpose of the three-part workshop is to make sure business owners are aware of contracting and sub-contracting options and have the knowledge to take part in the process if they choose.
Registration for the workshops is required and can be completed by visiting mscpc.com and finding the workshops under the events calendar. Each date has a link that will take visitors the registration page.
For more information about the workshops contact Natalie Purvis at 601-934-5975 or npurvis@mississippi.org.
