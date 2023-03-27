Small business owners are invited to a series of workshops to learn about opportunities contracting with the military and federal government.
The series of three workshops, which begin Tuesday, are sponsored by the Mississippi Development Authority’s APEX Accelerator program and NAS Meridian as a way to help small businesses understand how to find contracting opportunities and what is needed to apply.
Sue Chamberlain, community planning liaison at NAS Meridian, said the workshops will teach business owners looking for Navy contracts “where to look and how to respond.”
Natalie Purvis, with MDA’s APEX Accelerator program, told the Meridian City Council having NAS Meridian as a neighbor provides a lot of opportunities for small businesses, but many business owners don’t know the process to seize those opportunities when they come.
Tuesday’s workshop, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Station, will be conducted by NAS Meridian’s Public Works Division, and will cover how to become subcontractors with the Navy.
The second workshop, “Exploring Contracting Opportunities with NAS Meridian,” from 10 a.m. to noon on April 25, will expand on the first workshop to cover contracting opportunities at the Navy base.
The final workshop, ”Capability Briefings: Setting the Stage for Your Proposal,” on June 6, will cover drawing up proposals and other things business owners will need to know to compete for contracts out at the base.
Registration is required for the workshops and can be done at mscpc.com.
A registration link will be located on the event calendar for each event.
For more information about the workshops contact Purvis at 601-934-5975 or npurvis@mississippi.org.
