Workers turn out for Meridian Job Fair

Job seekers from the East Mississippi region flocked to MSU-Meridian’s College Park campus Tuesday as the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi held it 2023 Meridian Area Job Fair.
The fair brought at total of 45 industries ranging from health care to off-shore oil rigging together with hundreds of Mississippians looking for work.
Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, said he was very pleased with the number of folks who turned out for the event.
“We couldn’t fit anybody else in,” he said. “We’re very happy.”
Todd said job seekers were in charge this year as employers struggle to hire and retain workers. At the fair, he said, applicants not only had the opportunity to pick from a wide range of industries, but they could also negotiate to make a position more flexible to their needs.
“Being where we are, you may can get away with a little bit more of things that you want as a potential employee somewhere,” he said.
With more than 120 job seekers passing through the fair in the first 90 minutes, Todd said the impact of Tuesday’s fair will be felt in the community.
“A lot of good things are going to happen here in the City of Meridian as a result of today’s event,” he said.
For those unable to attend Tuesday’s fair, Todd said a list of employers from the fair and the jobs they have available could be found online at jobfairs.ms.gov. Residents can also visit their nearest WIN Job Center to find open positions and complete their applications.
“They have connections with all these businesses that were here,” he said.
For employers who would like to participate in upcoming job fairs, Todd said more information about how to register as a participating business could also be found online at jobfairs.ms.gov. There business owners will be able to see a list of upcoming job fairs planned throughout the state.
The Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi will be back in Meridian on March 16, Todd said for another, smaller job fair it is putting on with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. More information, for both employers and employees, will be made available online in the next few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.